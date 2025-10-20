Elon Musk Calls SpaceX 'Earth's Space Program' Amid Close Ally Jared Isaacman's NASA Administrator Boost

Elon Musk has hailed his commercial space flight company, SpaceX's, dominance in the industry.

SpaceX Will Carry 90% Of Earth's Payload, Says Elon Musk

In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, Musk reiterated SpaceX's crucial role in the sector. "SpaceX will carry ~90% of the world's payload mass to space this year, so it is pretty much Earth's space program," he said.

Starship’s Importance For SpaceX

Musk had earlier said that with the development and increased launch cadence of the Starship rocket, SpaceX would be able to carry almost 95% of Earth's payload to orbit, also highlighting that the number could be as high as 98% in the year 2027.

SpaceX also successfully conducted the 10th launch test of the Starship rocket, with Musk saying that the upcoming Starship V3 and V4 rockets will be bigger and offer more payload capacity.

Jared Isaacman's Nomination

Meanwhile, Musk's close ally and founder of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:FOUR), Jared Isaacman, is back in the fray to become NASA's administrator after his nomination was withdrawn by President Donald Trump due to Isaacman's alleged previous political ties.

Isaacman's appointment to the role could be a boost for Musk's goal to set up colonies on Mars, which he had said required shipping 100k humans and 1 million tons of cargo to be shipped to the Red Planet. Isaacman had outlined the importance of human missions to Mars during a Senate hearing earlier this year.

