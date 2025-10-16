Elon Musk Says 100K People, 1 Million Tons Of Cargo Needed To Sustain Mars Colonies, Reiterates Starship's Importance: 'Will Land Humans On Mars'

Billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that he is "confident" that the company's Starship rocket would land humans on Mars.

Securing The Future Of Consciousness Is Important, Says Elon Musk

Responding to a post on the social media X on Wednesday, Musk emphasized the importance of Starship to his Mars plans, but added that setting up colonies on Mars would require "getting over 100,000 people and 1M tons of cargo to Mars." He also said that "securing the future of consciousness" was more important than transporting a handful of people to the Red Planet.

"The critical threshold to pass is making it such that Mars can grow even if supply ships from Earth stop coming for any reason," Musk said.

Starship's $100 Million Moon And Mars Plan

The news comes as SpaceX recently updated its website, describing a 2028 and 2030 timeline for the company's missions to the Moon as well as Mars. The company also said that it would price the payload capacity of Starship, which would be crucial for the missions, at about $100 million per metric ton.

Musk also recently shared Starship V3 and V4 rocket updates, promising a bigger size as well as enhanced payload capacity for the rockets. Musk also said that SpaceX was targeting an end-of-the-year timeline to conduct launch tests for the V3 rocket.

Starship's Dominance, Blue Origin Unveils Updated New Glenn Rocket

Earlier, Musk had also reiterated Starship as SpaceX’s key to further dominate the commercial space sector. “Once Starship is flying frequently with real payloads next year, then SpaceX will probably deliver >95% of total Earth payload to orbit,” Musk said in a post on X recently.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin, SpaceX's rival backed by billionaire and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, recently unveiled the updated New Glenn rocket ahead of the NS-36 launch, which carried six humans into suborbital space.

