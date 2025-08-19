SpaceX Rival Rocket Lab Sets Launch Date For 70th Electron Mission, Will Deploy 5 Satellites For 'Confidential Commercial Customer'

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB has set the launch date for its 70th Electron launch mission on August 23, 2025.

A ‘Confidential' Customer

The SpaceX rival will be conducting the Electron Mission launch from Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, the company shared in a statement released on Monday.

The mission, titled "Live, Laugh, Launch," will deploy over 5 satellites to a 655 km (approximately 407 miles) circular Earth Orbit for a "confidential" customer, the company said.

The company also said that its launch precedes the unveiling of Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 3 in Wallops, Virginia, where it will launch the Reusable Neutron rocket.

Rocket Lab Acquires Geost, Trump Eases Space Regulations

The news comes days after Rocket Lab acquired Geost in a deal worth $275 million in cash and stock. Geost focuses on developing infrared and electro-optical sensors for national security-related space missions.

The acquisition has boosted analyst confidence in the company and its capabilities in the defense sector, with CEO Peter Beck emphasizing Rocket Lab's ability to deliver mission-critical payloads.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has eased regulations related to launch licenses for commercial space companies, while also easing environmental reviews for launches.

Trump's Golden Dome Gathers Steam, SpaceX Not Mentioned

Elsewhere, the Pentagon reportedly briefed over 3,000 defense contractors about the inner workings of Trump's Golden Dome missile defense systems, which will comprise a 4-layer defense system in a blend of space- and ground-based defenses.

However, the briefing did not mention SpaceX, which was once a "frontrunner" for major defense contracts related to the initiative alongside Peter Thiel's Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

