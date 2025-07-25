NASA Confirms Major Workforce Reduction: 1 in 5 Employees Expected To Leave

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed a substantial reduction in its workforce.

What Happened: According to the Reuters report, a NASA spokesperson revealed on Friday that approximately 20% of the agency’s employees are expected to leave soon. This equates to around 3,870 individuals, although the exact number could change in the coming days.

See Also: $332 Million To Minus $85 Million: Why Are Ethereum ETFs Suddenly More Popular Than Bitcoin ETFs?

The remaining workforce will consist of roughly 14,000 employees.

Why It Matters: This move by NASA follows a series of significant workforce changes in the U.S. government. Earlier in July, the Trump administration laid off over 1,350 employees from the State Department as part of a broader restructuring initiative under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

These layoffs, which affected both civil service and foreign service officers, sparked criticism amid the ongoing international crises.

Just two days before the State Department layoffs, the U.S. Supreme Court removed a key legal barrier to President Donald Trump‘s mass federal workforce reduction plans. This ruling potentially impacted tens of thousands of government employees and reshaped bureaucratic operations across various market sectors.

These developments, along with NASA’s recent announcement, underscore a broader trend of significant workforce changes within the U.S. government, potentially impacting the country’s ability to address global challenges.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Pandora Pictures / Shutterstock.com