SpaceX's Heavy-Handed Diplomacy Stalled Bahamas SpaceX Falcon 9 Landing Deal: Report

The Bahamian government grew frustrated with Elon Musk's aggressive diplomacy last year, a dynamic that likely contributed to the country's decision in April to put SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster-landing agreement on hold, according to a fresh report.

What Happened: Sources close to Reuters said the pause followed months of internal tension over how officials struck the deal and sweetened it with free Starlink terminals for defense vessels.

Officials publicly said a post‑launch review drove the suspension after SpaceX's Starship broke apart in March, scattering debris over southern Bahamian islands.

"While no toxic materials were detected and no significant environmental impact was reported, the incident prompted a reevaluation of our engagement with SpaceX," said Chequita Johnson, acting director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Bahamas.

Government statements at the time emphasized there was no expected harm to marine life or water quality and that cleanup would proceed under close supervision.

See Also: Stellantis CEO Supports Trump Tariffs Even After The Ram, Jeep Maker Warned Of $1.7 Billion Hit In 2025

Reuters reported that Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper finalized the landing pact without warning some ministers, fueling resentment that later fed into the suspension decision.

The arrangement also featured a $1 million pledge to the University of the Bahamas and a $100,000 fee per landing, highlighting how SpaceX leverages Starlink to advance other business lines abroad.

Why It Matters: The April deal pause came two months after the first Falcon 9 booster touchdown off the Exuma coast. Officials say future landings hinge on environmental findings and updated reentry rules.

SpaceX has faced related fallout elsewhere, too. After a June Starship test stand explosion, the company said trespassers hampered debris recovery in Mexico and it asked authorities for help, a dispute that has shadowed the company's broader diplomacy push.

Regulators also probed January's in‑flight Starship breakup that rained debris across parts of the Caribbean, an episode that heightened regional sensitivities.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: