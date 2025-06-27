Elon Musk's SpaceX Says Starship Debris Recovery Hindered By Trespassing 'Unauthorized Parties,' Seeks Help From Mexican Authorities

Elon Musk's commercial space exploration company, SpaceX, has said that efforts to recover debris following the huge explosion that took place during the testing of its Starship rocket in Texas have been hindered.

What Happened: The company said that there were no hazards in the surrounding area as independent tests confirmed the presence of no toxic substances in the debris, the company said in a statement on social media platform X on Thursday.

The statement was in response to claims by Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, that the debris had polluted an area across the border within Mexican territory.

"Despite SpaceX's attempts to recover the anomaly related debris, which is and remains the tangible property of SpaceX, these attempts have been hindered by unauthorized parties trespassing on private property," the company said.

SpaceX then said it has sought assistance from the Mexican government to clear the debris, as well as "offered resources" to help clear the area. The company said it "sought validation" to conduct recovery operations.

Why It Matters: The news comes days after the company's Starship exploded into a fiery inferno following a static fire test at SpaceX's headquarters in Starbase, Texas. The company has called the incident a "major anomaly."

However, Musk's company successfully launched the Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station with Axiom Space, sending four astronauts to the ISS aboard the Dragon spacecraft.

The Ax-4 mission had experienced setbacks as propellant leaks had delayed the launch, which was originally supposed to take place on June 12.

The company was also recently in the news as ARK Invest's Cathie Wood had projected a $2.5 trillion valuation for Musk's company by 2030, with a bear-case valuation of $1.7 trillion and a bullish projection of $3.1 trillion.

