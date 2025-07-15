July 15, 2025 12:49 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk's xAI Launches 'Grok For Government' After Winning $200 Million Pentagon Contract

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has announced it is introducing its AI model Grok for government uses, as the Pentagon recently awarded the company multi-million-dollar defense contracts.

What Happened: "Announcing Grok for Government – a suite of products that make our frontier models available to United States Government customers," the company said in a social media post on X on Monday.

The company also announced "two new partnerships" with the U.S. government, including a defense contract awarded by the Pentagon as well as xAI products "being available to purchase via the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule," which allows federal agencies/departments to buy approved products.

Why It Matters: The news comes as xAI was awarded defense contracts worth over $200 million, along with companies like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google and Anthropic. The deal has been criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass). 

xAI has also been in the news recently amid talks of a merger with Musk's other companies, like SpaceX and Tesla Inc. TSLA. SpaceX also recently invested over $2 billion in xAI.

Elsewhere, Musk has teased an "epic" demo from Tesla by the end of the year, sparking buzz about possible developments with the company's Optimus line of humanoid robots as well as the Cybercab.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: JRdes / Shutterstock.com

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$182.450.63%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
31.74
Growth
86.73
Quality
85.36
Value
51.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$181.230.58%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$316.020.80%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Tech
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved