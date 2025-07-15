Elon Musk's xAI Launches 'Grok For Government' After Winning $200 Million Pentagon Contract

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has announced it is introducing its AI model Grok for government uses, as the Pentagon recently awarded the company multi-million-dollar defense contracts.

What Happened: "Announcing Grok for Government – a suite of products that make our frontier models available to United States Government customers," the company said in a social media post on X on Monday.

The company also announced "two new partnerships" with the U.S. government, including a defense contract awarded by the Pentagon as well as xAI products "being available to purchase via the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule," which allows federal agencies/departments to buy approved products.

Why It Matters: The news comes as xAI was awarded defense contracts worth over $200 million, along with companies like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google and Anthropic. The deal has been criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

xAI has also been in the news recently amid talks of a merger with Musk's other companies, like SpaceX and Tesla Inc. TSLA. SpaceX also recently invested over $2 billion in xAI.

Elsewhere, Musk has teased an "epic" demo from Tesla by the end of the year, sparking buzz about possible developments with the company's Optimus line of humanoid robots as well as the Cybercab.

Photo courtesy: JRdes / Shutterstock.com