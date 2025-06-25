US Tests Radar That Could Help Trump's Golden Dome Detect Missiles Over 1,200 Miles: Report

The U.S. government has successfully tested a long-range radar detection system that could be utilized in President Donald Trump's ambitious Golden Dome missile defense system.

What Happened: The Long Range Discrimination Radar, built by defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, successfully acquired, tracked and reported missile data during a test in Alaska's Clear Space Force Station, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The report suggests that the LRDR is currently placed as part of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense, designed to increase the efficacy of interceptors for missiles fired on the country by Iran or North Korea.

The system successfully tracked a target developed by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency over 1243 miles or 2,000 kilometers off the coast of Alaska, the report shared.

Why It Matters: The radar system could play a crucial role in Trump's Golden Dome, which will reportedly cost over $175 billion to develop, has already attracted a lot of attention from defense as well as tech companies.

SpaceX, as well as Peter Thiel's Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, have both reportedly emerged as ‘frontrunners' to secure key contracts within the initiative.

However, other companies like Lockheed Martin as well as Boeing Co. BA have also joined the race with Lockheed Martin CEO Tim Cahill saying that the company has "a whole number of product lines that will contribute very well, that are going to fit very well with what is necessary to achieve the mission."

Despite the developments, many have expressed serious concerns about the system's development and some experts believe the initiative could trigger a worldwide space-based arms race.

