What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Wednesday?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB shares were up about 1% in pre-market trading Wednesday before pulling back slightly with broader markets. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What Happened: Rocket Lab scheduled its third Electron launch in less than a month after the market close on Tuesday. Shares drifted higher following the announcement.

The mission, called “The Mountain God Guards,” is for a Japan-based Earth imaging company Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space. The mission will launch from New Zealand during a launch window that opens on June 10, and place a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging satellite into orbit.

‘The Mountain God Guards’ mission will be the company’s third Electron launch in just 24 days, which Rocket Lab said demonstrates the repeatable, reliable and dedicated access to space the company offers.

The mission represents the company’s eighth Electron launch in 2025 and 66th Electron launch overall.

Is RKLB A Good Stock To Buy?

Wall Street analysts view Rocket Lab on the whole as a Buy, given the history of coverage over the past three months. Suji Desilva from Roth Capital is the most optimistic, expecting a 40% rise in the stock over the coming year.

Looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, you can reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another. In the past three months, Rocket Lab rose 46.09%, which indicates that opinion improved on the business and how attractive it is to own based on either its stock price, or underlying fundamentals, like revenue, which rose 32.13% over the past year.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 0.86% at $26.95 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Rocket Lab.