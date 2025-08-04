Marjorie Taylor Greene Warn This As The 'Most Startling And Tragic Statistics,' Outlines 'The Ultimate Trifecta' Of Happiness And Security

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), on Monday, amplified a viral chart purporting to show that just 12% of 30-year-olds are both married and own a home, calling it "one of the most startling and tragic statistics I have seen."

What Happened: Only 12% of 30-year-olds are married and own a home. Marriage, family, and home ownership are the ultimate trifecta of security and happiness. I hope this trajectory can be reversed," Greene wrote on X.

Greene's post referenced a line chart by X user Nathan Halberstadt titled "Estimated % of 30-Year-Olds Who Are Both Married and Homeowners (1950–2025)." The graphic shows levels a little above 50% around 1950–60, roughly mid-40s by 1980, about one-third by 2000, near one-fifth by 2010 and approximately 13% in 2025.

Halberstadt notes the series combines two trends at age 30, namely marriage and homeownership, and is an estimate rather than an official federal statistic.

Why It Matters: Broader data helps explain the decline the chart depicts. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median age at first marriage has climbed to roughly 30 for men and 28.5 for women in 2024, meaning many Americans reach age 30 before marrying, or decide not to marry at all.

At the same time, homeownership among young adults has lagged. The U.S. homeownership rate sits near 65%, but among people under 35, it's about the mid-30s, which is a level that leaves far fewer 30-year-olds in the overlap Greene highlighted.

Affordability is a major headwind in this regard. Redfin reports that only about one-third of today's 27-year-olds own homes, down from roughly 40% for baby boomers at that age, which shows how later household formation and high costs squeeze first-time buyers.

A report from November 2024 reveals that the average U.S. homebuyer age has risen to about 56, boomers account for a growing share of purchases and Gen Z buyers are increasingly leaning on siblings, side hustles or family support to break in.

