What's Going On With GameStop Stock?

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher Tuesday. The stock spiked following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which has surged amid increased retail investor attention.

What Happened: Bed Bath & Beyond shares soared nearly 40% on no apparent news last Monday. Retail darlings AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME surged alongside the home furnishings company as retail traders highlighted high short interest in the names across social media platforms.

It appears the retail crowd is back at it. GameStop was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at last check. It was also among the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours. 22.39% of the float is currently sold short, according to Benzinga Pro.

GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 4.39 million. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 9.9 million at press time.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares are up more than 75% over a three-month period.

The stock was up 11.6% at $44.22 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: JJBers from Flickr.