What's Going On With GameStop Stock?

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher Tuesday. The stock spiked following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which has surged amid increased retail investor attention.
What Happened: Bed Bath & Beyond shares soared nearly 40% on no apparent news last Monday. Retail darlings AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME surged alongside the home furnishings company as retail traders highlighted high short interest in the names across social media platforms.
It appears the retail crowd is back at it. GameStop was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at last check. It was also among the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours. 22.39% of the float is currently sold short, according to Benzinga Pro.
GameStop's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 4.39 million. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 9.9 million at press time.
See Also: Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GameStop Stock In The Last 5 Years
GME Price Action: GameStop shares are up more than 75% over a three-month period.
The stock was up 11.6% at $44.22 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: JJBers from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.