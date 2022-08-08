What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher Monday on continued volatility. The company reported financial results at the end of last week and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity.

What Happened: AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.

AMC also declared a special dividend in connection with its financial results. The company will give one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock held at the close of business on Aug. 15. The dividend is expected to be paid on Aug. 19.

AMC Preferred Equity units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker "APE," beginning Aug. 22.

What Else Is Happening: Shares of several companies that are popular among retail investors are surging Monday including Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and GameStop Corp GME.

The retail crowd appears to be highlighting high short interest in the names across social media platforms. AMC Entertainment was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at press time.

AMC Price Action: AMC has traded between $34.33 and $9.70 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 12.5% at $24.95 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.