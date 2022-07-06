ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Veru Stock Is Soaring

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 6, 2022 11:26 AM | 1 min read

Veru Inc VERU shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the publication of the results from a Phase 3 COVID-19 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral sabizabulin for the treatment of hospitalized moderate-severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome and death.

Sabizabulin is a novel dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory agent. The Phase 3 trial evaluated once-a-day dosing of sabizabulin versus placebo in approximately 210 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Veru said Sabizabulin treatment resulted in a clinically and statistically meaningful 55.2% relative reduction in deaths in the intent to treat population. Sabizabulin also had a significant and clinically meaningful reduction in days in ICU, days on mechanical ventilation and days in the hospital. 

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases, as well as for the management of breast and prostate cancers.

See Also: Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Diving Again Today

VERU Price Action: Veru has a 52-week high of $17.50 and a 52-week low of $4.34.

The stock was up 13.6% at $13.09 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas