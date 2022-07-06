ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Diving Again Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
July 6, 2022 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Diving Again Today

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading lower by 2.72% to $82.51 Wednesday morning. Shares of energy companies are trading lower again Wednesday amid a drop in oil prices as investors assess recession concerns. Concerns of an economic slowdown have pressured the demand outlook.

Per CNBC, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading below $100 this week for the first time since May 11. At last check, WTI crude is lower by 3.69% to $95.87.

Shares of energy companies were also trading lower last week after OPEC+ agreed to stick to its planned output increase of 648,000 barrels per day in August, which has pressured oil prices.

Energy names have also been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused volatility in the broader energy sector and put pressure on some countries to become less dependent on Russian gas.

See Also: Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $30K, Ethereum Above $2K And Dogecoin Above 15 Cents By End Of July?

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Exxon Mobil has a 52-week high of $105.57 and a 52-week low of $52.10.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas