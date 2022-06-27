Why Portland General Electric Company Shares Are Rising Today

Portland General Electric Company POR shares are trading higher by 6.32% to $49.97 after the stock was selected to join the S&P Midcap 400.
Portland General Electric Company will replace Digital Turbine Inc APPS in the S&P MidCap 400. Portland General Electric Company's move to the S&P MidCap 400 will be effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 29.
Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to Oregon residents.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week high of $57.03 and a 52-week low of $45.02.
