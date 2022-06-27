ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Portland General Electric Company Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Why Portland General Electric Company Shares Are Rising Today

Portland General Electric Company POR shares are trading higher by 6.32% to $49.97 after the stock was selected to join the S&P Midcap 400.

Portland General Electric Company will replace Digital Turbine Inc APPS in the S&P MidCap 400. Portland General Electric Company's move to the S&P MidCap 400 will be effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 29.

See Also: Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to Oregon residents.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week high of $57.03 and a 52-week low of $45.02.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas