TDCX — Providing A Smart Way For Fledgling Tech Companies To Offer High-Standard Customer Service?

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos once said, “The most important single thing is to focus obsessively on the customer. Our goal is to be earth’s most customer-centric company”.

Bezos grew one of the biggest companies in the world from the ground up and has a personal wealth of over $150 billion, creating employment for more than 1.6 million people.

While many factors can be linked to Amazon’s success, for Bezos the major reason was reportedly its customer focus. During the time he was working as the chief executive officer for Amazon, Bezos was an advocate of providing the best possible customer service, and customer obsession is one of the principles that guide the company.

The high-standard customer service set by companies such as Amazon, Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and others, has, according to some analysts, created a new kind of customer — NOW customers who expect rapid solutions and continual support from their brands at every touchpoint.

When companies fail to meet the NOW customers' expectations, these consumers feel neglected and tell each other about their experience with the company. This can end up resulting in decreased sales and revenue for the business.

To meet the needs of these customers, some businesses are switching to customer experience (CX) outsourcing services from provider companies such as TDCX Inc. TDCX.

What Is CX Outsourcing?

Customer experience outsourcing is when a company engages a third-party firm to manage its customer interactions and communications rather than using an in-house team. CX can be involved at every step along a customer’s buying pipeline from marketing to sales and even after sales. A business may choose to assign part of this work to an independent provider that has in-house customer support agents.

Customer experience outsourcing can reportedly end up having some of the following benefits:

Improved risk management

Better customer retention rate

Increased efficiency

Increased customer loyalty

About TDCX

TDCX provides CX solutions to companies with the stated mission of helping them build their brands, acquire new customers, build loyalty and protect their communities. Clients that TDCX serves include those in gaming, fintech, technology, digital advertising and social media and e-commerce.

TDCX reports providing a range of services to its clients. One way that the company has been helping tech companies is by providing sales and digital marketing services. For example, TDCX supports platforms such as Facebook in reaching out to small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) to help them create their own digital ad campaigns. TDCX’s specialists educate the SMBs about how they can optimize their ad campaigns using specific keywords to target their audiences.

While TDCX helps its clients provide positive customer experiences, it goes further by offering content moderation, reviewing content across different digital channels such as social media and gaming communities, to ensure that the online environment is safe for all users.

The company has 26 campuses globally, with a reportedly strong presence in eight Asian countries. It also has a presence in Romania, Spain and Colombia. TDCX boasts that one of the things that separates the company from its competition is that it knows the market in Asia well and is a key partner in providing services to its customers in the region.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.