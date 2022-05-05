What's Going On With GoPro Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO), are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured technology and growth stocks.

GoPro’s first-quarter earnings report is confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, GoPro is expected to report EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $217.10 million.

GoPro is principally engaged in designing and providing cameras, mounts and drones.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GoPro has a 52-week high of $12.97 and a 52-week low of $7.37.