What's Going On With GoPro Shares Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2022 2:41pm   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO), are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured technology and growth stocks.

GoPro’s first-quarter earnings report is confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, GoPro is expected to report EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $217.10 million. 

See Also: What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?

GoPro is principally engaged in designing and providing cameras, mounts and drones.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GoPro has a 52-week high of $12.97 and a 52-week low of $7.37.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

