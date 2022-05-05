What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?

Twilio Inc TWLO shares were volatile in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued an earnings outlook below estimates. The stock ultimately traded higher, but it's pulling back Thursday morning after analysts lowered price targets.

Twilio said first-quarter revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $875.4 million, which beat the $863.59 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported flat adjusted earnings, which beat the estimate for a loss of 22 cents per share.

Twilio said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $912 million and $922 million versus the $916.04 million estimate. The company expects to record a second-quarter adjusted loss of 20 to 23 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 13 cents per share.

Analyst Assessment:

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained Twilio with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $270 to $220.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained Twilio with a Market Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $510 to $250.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Twilio with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $200.

TWLO 52-Week Range: $109.13 - $412.68

The stock was down 1.95% at $116.18 at press time.

Photo: Web Summit from Flickr.