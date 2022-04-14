Investors Moved These 8 Stocks On Thursday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro's News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) Jon Najarian mentioned options contracts in Farfetch at 12:32 p.m., shares initially spiked 1.21% but fell 0.18% over the following 30 minutes.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) Najarian mentioned the $135 September calls in Nike at 12:32 p.m., shares steadily moved 0.33% higher.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) was mentioned as the call of the day at 12:39 p.m., shares proceeded to inch 0.02% higher.

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) was mentioned at 12:43 p.m., after which shares moved 0.13% higher.

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) was mentioned at 12:54 p.m., shares then spiked 0.71% higher.

Charles Schwab Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: SCHW) was mentioned in final trades at 1 p.m., shares proceed to move 0.36% lower.

Nov Inc (NYSE: NOV) was mentioned in final trades, shares then rocketed 2.07% higher.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) was mentioned in final trades, shares proceeded to move 0.21% lower.