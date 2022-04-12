 Skip to main content

Here's Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
Shares of retail and apparel companies, including Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX), are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to March inflation data.

While CPI data showed consumer prices rose 8.5%, Core CPI came in slightly below estimates. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3% in March following a 0.5% increase the prior month. The index for apparel rose 0.6% in March.

Stitch Fix offers personal style service for men and women. The company engages in delivering one-to-one personalization to clients through the combination of data science and human judgment.

See Also: Why Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Surging

Stitch Fix is trading higher by 5.13% at $10.46 Stitch Fix has a 52-week high of $69.20 and a 52-week low of $8.75.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas