All The Stocks That Moved Wednesday From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.
The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often move the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool in any workstation.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Mentioned by Joe Terranova at 12:05 p.m., shares have moved 0.08% lower since.
- BP plc (NYSE: BP) Degas Wright spoke positively on BPs dividend yield at 12:32 p.m., shares have moved 0.23% lower since.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) Jon Najarian mentioned having call options on Kinder Morgan at 12:35 p.m., shares moved 0.35% higher since.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) Najarian mentioned having call options on Diamondback at 12:35 p.m., shares moved 0.16% lower since.
- Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) Najarian mentioned having call options on Schlumberger at 12:36 p.m., shares moved 0.26% lower since.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Iovance at 12:38 p.m., shares spiked 8.72% on mention.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Shannon Saccocia mentioned Adobe is her favorite stock at 12:43 p.m., shares moved 0.85% higher after mention.
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Najarian mentioned he likes AbbVie at 12:49 p.m., shares moved 0.01% higher after mention.
- Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) Wright mentioned a new position in Lockheed at 12:57 p.m., shares spiked 0.36% after mention.
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.23% lower since.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.06% higher after mention.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) Mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.16% lower since.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) Mentioned in final trades, shares spiked 4.09% immediately before paring back to about a 2.4% gain.
