Here's Why Kezar Life Sciences Shares Are Moving

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KZR) shares are trading higher by 5.0% at $16.08 after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $20 to $22.

Kezar Life Sciences also Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of 25 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 30 cents per share.

"In 2021, we made significant progress in each of our programs, achieving target enrollment in both of our Phase 2 trials with zetomipzomib, sharing positive interim results from our MISSION Phase 2 study, and launching a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors with our novel protein secretion inhibitor, KZR-261," said John Fowler, Kezar's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"We look forward to continued momentum across the company in 2022, including the presentation of topline results from the MISSION and PRESIDIO trials in the second quarter and preparing for the exciting next phase of development with our first-in-class immunoproteasome inhibitor, zetomipzomib," Fowler stated.

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer.

Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week high of $18.55 and a 52-week low of $4.61.