 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Canaan Is Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:12am   Comments
Share:
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Canaan Is Rising

Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter ADS and sales results were higher year-over-year and issued guidance.

Canaan reported quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share. The company also reported $342.80 million in sales this quarter, representing a marked increase over sales of $5.86 million the same period last year.

Canaan says total computing power sold was 7.7 million Thash/s, compared to 0.2 million Thash/s in the same period of 2020, and up 15.5% from 6.7 million Thash/s in the third quarter of 2021, setting a new record. Canaan says sequential increases were mainly driven by the solid market demand and the responsive delivery of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining machines.

See Also: Canaan Revenue Jumps 57 Times In Q4 Backed By Computing Power Sales; Issues Robust Outlook

Canaan is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment as well as the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain.

Canaan has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $3.50.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAN)

Canaan Revenue Jumps 57 Times In Q4 Backed By Computing Power Sales; Issues Robust Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 28, 2022: VanEck Russia ETF, Palantir Technologies, GameStop And More
Alibaba Holds Strong Despite Indecisive Market Conditions: Moving Higher From A Triple Bottom
Ebang's Australia Progress Excites – Or Not – Or Maybe, As Bitcoin Gyrates
Alibaba Partners With Canaan Over AI
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas