Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Canaan Is Rising

Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter ADS and sales results were higher year-over-year and issued guidance.

Canaan reported quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share. The company also reported $342.80 million in sales this quarter, representing a marked increase over sales of $5.86 million the same period last year.

Canaan says total computing power sold was 7.7 million Thash/s, compared to 0.2 million Thash/s in the same period of 2020, and up 15.5% from 6.7 million Thash/s in the third quarter of 2021, setting a new record. Canaan says sequential increases were mainly driven by the solid market demand and the responsive delivery of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining machines.

Canaan is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment as well as the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain.

Canaan has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $3.50.