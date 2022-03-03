 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canaan Revenue Jumps 57 Times In Q4 Backed By Computing Power Sales; Issues Robust Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Share:
Canaan Revenue Jumps 57 Times In Q4 Backed By Computing Power Sales; Issues Robust Outlook
  • Canaan Inc's (NASDAQ: CANfourth-quarter FY21 revenue jumped 57 fold year-on-year to $342.8 million. Revenue increased 65.8% sequentially.
  • Total computing power sold increased 15.5% Q/Q to 7.7 million Thash/s, mainly driven by the solid market demand and the delivery of Bitcoin mining machines.
  • Products revenue grew 57 fold Y/Y to $340.4 million. Earnings per ADS was $1.07.
  • Canaan held $421.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Shaoke Li, the board Secretary, resigned due to personal reasons agreed to continue as a consultant. Lu Meng succeeded Li.
  • Nangeng Zhang, Chair and CEO, commented, "Against the backdrop of Bitcoin price fluctuations and challenging industry dynamics, we made encouraging progress in our operations and finished the year with a strong fourth-quarter performance."
  • Outlook: Canaan sees Q1 FY22 revenue of approximately $235.4 million - $251.1 million, up 275% - 300% Y/Y.
  • Price Action: CAN shares traded higher by 14.6% at $6.20 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 28, 2022: VanEck Russia ETF, Palantir Technologies, GameStop And More
Alibaba Holds Strong Despite Indecisive Market Conditions: Moving Higher From A Triple Bottom
Ebang's Australia Progress Excites – Or Not – Or Maybe, As Bitcoin Gyrates
Alibaba Partners With Canaan Over AI
Ethereum May Be Controversial, But This Company Is Expanding It's Mining Capacity For ETH
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com