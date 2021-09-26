 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Carnival Corp, Doximity And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is good, but Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) is better.

Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) is such a brilliant company, said Cramer.

Electric scooters business is a bad business, said Cramer. He would stay away from Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ).

Cramer is a believer in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) and he finds the stock very inexpensive. He would stay with the stock.

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has been a winner and Cramer said he continues to think it's going to be a winner.

