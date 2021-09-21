Cramer Gives His Opinion On Raytheon, Workhorse Group And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is held hostage by the belief people are not going to buy boats as COVID-19 winds down. He disagrees and he also likes Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) in the space.

Cramer is warming up to Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK). He has been waiting for the stock to come down and it is there.

He doesn't want to add more shares to SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) at its current price because he wants to wait and see what is going on in China. He would pull the trigger at $13.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) is a great company and it works as long as there is a chip shortage, said Cramer.

Cramer would buy some Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) on Tuesday and then he would buy some more on the way down.

He is not a buyer of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) because he is a little cool on the aerospace industry. Cramer is watching Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) go down and he would pull the trigger under $190.

Cramer is not a buyer of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS). He has enough problems with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which is a king of pickups.