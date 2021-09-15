Cramer Weighs In On Lennar, Alibaba And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he needs something less speculative than Original BARK Co (NYSE: BARK). He suggested Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY). He finds Original BARK too risky and he is not a buyer.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) has had a very big run and it's going to have to come down, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy homebuilders right now.

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE: QUOT) is way too risky, said Cramer.

Cramer is done with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). He is not touching Chinese stocks.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) is too risky, said Cramer. He would go with blue-chip stocks for now.