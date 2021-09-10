 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Service Corporation, Vertex And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 7:51am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he isn't happy with the way Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) acts. He is beginning to believe it deserves to be trading 45% lower.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) is instrumental, said Cramer. He likes its drug Nurtec.

Cramer is not a buyer of Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI). He said there are ways to make COVID-19 less life-threatening than the last year.

Cramer is astonished at how much Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has fallen given its cystic fibrosis franchise. He wouldn't sell it at its current price.

