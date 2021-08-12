'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 12

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington recommended a long position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV). It trades at 18 times multiple and it has a double digit earnings growth.

Josh Brown said Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is still the best looking large cap tech.

Jon Najarian really likes Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN). He noticed a big options activity and he decided to jump in.

Stephen Weiss said Porsche Automobile Holding SE Unsponsored Germany ADR (OTC: POAHY) usually trades in correlation to Volkswagen A G Unsponsored Represent 1 10th Sh ADR (OTC: VWAGY). It has been lagging for the last couple of months, but Weiss expects it to catch up and trade higher.