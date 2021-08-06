Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Moving Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related stocks including Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Last checked, Bitcoin was trading about 6.2% higher at $42,795.84 and Ethereum was trading about 2.2% higher at $2,875.53.

Bit Digital is engaged in the bitcoin mining business. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions.

Bit Digital's stock was trading about 18.8% higher at $18.80 per share on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Marathon Digital operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States.

Marathon's stock was trading about 8.5% higher at $34.15 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $1.48.

Riot Blockchain, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining.

Riot's stock was trading about 5.6% higher at $35.46 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $2.35.