Cramer Advises Viewers On Palantir, SoFi And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't understand why is MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) trading so cheap. He would be a buyer.
Cramer would be careful about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Ord Shs (NASDAQ: AUPH).
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is overvalued, said Cramer. He is a seller.
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is a cult stock and the cult can take it to $28, said Cramer. He doesn't know what it does because it's a secret. His style is to know what the stock does before he buys it.
Instead of Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS), Cramer would rather buy Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR).
Cramer is a buyer of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) at its current price.
Instead of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), Cramer would buy Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).
