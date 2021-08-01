Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: American Express, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Intel And More

This weekend's Barron's offers investors an overlooked way to play the coming infrastructure surge.

Other featured articles discuss how to find rising dividends, why some electric vehicle start-ups are in trouble and whether the shine is off big tech stocks after earnings.

Also, see the prospects for a British pharmaceutical company, a travel recovery play, a recovering semiconductor leader, an industrial conglomerate and more.

"Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here's a Cheap Way to Play It" by Nicholas Jasinski explains how Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NYSE: ATCX) is well positioned to benefit from the long-awaited infrastructure-investment bill, as it provides engineering and design services, inspection and certification of buildings and public works and other construction-related services.

In "Buy Glaxo Stock. An Activist Wants to Accelerate Its Turnaround," Josh Nathan-Kazis discusses why the long-awaited turnaround for British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) could soon be at hand, with some nudging from activist hedge fund Elliott Management. Could the stock run reclaim its all-time high above $75 a share?

Lawrence C. Strauss's "This Algorithm Finds Stocks Ripe for Higher Dividends" suggests that, while U.S. dividends have returned to normal levels, they could be headed up to 30% higher by the end of 2022. Barron's believes Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and more could lead the way.

With the Delta variant of coronavirus shaking things up, the health care sector has started gaining momentum, rising more in the past three months than any other sector. So says "Ride the Healthcare Rally" by Ben Levisohn. Find out why Barron's considers Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to be a prime example of that.

In Al Root's "EV Balance Sheet Checkup," discover why investors have serious doubts about some EV start-ups and stocks such as Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) might not rebound anytime soon.

"Intel's New CEO Vows to Move Faster. Will It Help the Stock?" by Jack Hough points out that, under new leadership, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is working to recapture its past glory in the semiconductor industry. However, bulls and bears are split on its chances of success, according to Barron's. Can it reclaim its technology lead by 2025 as the new CEO suggests?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and the rest of the world's five largest tech companies spent the pandemic making gobs of money, according to Eric J. Savitz's "Big Tech Earnings Sparkled—Now the Shine May Be Fading. However, e-commerce is slowing and the furious shopping spree for home offices and virtual schooling is probably coming to an end.

In "The Travel Theme Has Legs. AmEx Stock Is a Way to Play It," Steven M. Sears makes a case for using options on American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) as a way to bet on the rebound in travel, despite the risks of a COVID-19 resurgence. See how much Barron's believes the stock could soar as Americans hit the road.

Al Root's "GE Has a No-Drama Earnings Beat, Powered by Its Free Cash Flow" claims that, ever since Larry Culp arrived at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to turn the industrial conglomerate around, investors have worried about the company's meager cash flow. Now, that's not a problem, says the article, and bearish analysts have disappeared.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why the labor shortage is worse than it appears

How the battle over closed-end funds could help and hurt investors

How restaurants have catered to changing tastes over the past century

Whether the market is sturdier than the tech sell-off suggests

How stocks are entering the most dangerous stretch of the year

Why there are plenty of jobs and still unemployment

How a tattered care economy is holding back workers

What it will take for gold prices to rally

Why vaccine mandates could be good news for vaccine makers

How to align the pursuit of early retirement with ESG ideals

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

