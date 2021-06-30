'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 30
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin said she likes Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI).
Meghan Shue wants to buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE: EFA) because it has good momentum and it's relatively cheap to the U.S. market.
Joe Terranova would take advantage of a recent correction in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) and buy the stock. He would place a stop loss at $55.
Pete Najarian said Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) has a chance to make a nice move to the upside in the short term.
