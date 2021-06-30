 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin said she likes Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI).

Meghan Shue wants to buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE: EFA) because it has good momentum and it's relatively cheap to the U.S. market.

Joe Terranova would take advantage of a recent correction in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) and buy the stock. He would place a stop loss at $55.

Pete Najarian said Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) has a chance to make a nice move to the upside in the short term.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EFA + LPX)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 23
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sesen Bio, Marathon Oil, More
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
Analyzing iShares MSCI EAFE ETF's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing iShares MSCI EAFE ETF's Unusual Options Activity
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amy Raskin CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Meghan ShueSmall Cap Media Trading Ideas