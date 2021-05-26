 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Alibaba, Enphase And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said she likes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). It sells at a big discount to the market due to political risks, but Firestone expects it to overcome its political problems.

Stephen Weiss decided to sell Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) when the clean energy trade started to decline. He said it's a good company, but he needs a lower price.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) are fabulous stocks and they have already run sharply higher, said Pete Najarian. He added that they are fully valued and that he prefers United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS).

Joe Terranova wants a low single-digit exposure in cryptocurrencies and he doesn't want any of the old coins. He would pick higher quality assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

