Cramer Weighs In On Silvergate Capital, FuboTV And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI) is a good company, but he wants to see what Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says on Thursday because Coinbase is now the big daddy.

Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) rallied because the stock has been down so much, not because the quarter was that good. He doesn't have as much faith in this business as others and he would rather be in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Instead of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ: BOMN), Cramer would buy a sliver of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B).