Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 5/6

When stocks have a high short interest rate that indicates that investors believe their share prices will decline soon. Here are the stocks on the market with the highest short interest including Workhorse Group Inc, Root Inc, Ontrak Inc, Blink Charging Co, and Clover Health Investments.

1. Root Inc - 51.87%

Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) is a management consulting company that helps companies with strategic change management and digital transformation. They aid in improving organizational growth trajectories, increasing commitment, and establishing careers. Root Inc has 59.66M in outstanding shares and is up 2.10% this week.

2. Ontrak Inc - 38.16%

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) assists those who have unresolved health conditions that lead to serious medical problems. OnTrak combines evidence-based psychosocial and medical therapies, which are administered in-person or by telehealth. This stock has 17.69M in outstanding shares and is up 3.16% this week.

3. Blink Charging Co - 38.78%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) is an electronic services company that provides fast, level 2 EV Charging Stations and networks for homes. They are paving the way for EV acceptance by deploying and operating EV charging networks around the world. Blink Charging has 41.94M in outstanding shares and is up 0.40% this week.

4. Clover Health Investments Corp - 35.23%

Clover Health Investments Corp (NYSE: CLOV) is a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) that utilizes medicare. They strive to offer plans with low premiums, low copays, and low prescription drug costs. Clover Health has 143.48M in outstanding shares and is down 1.43% this week.

5. Workhorse Group Inc- 32.96%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based production company. Currently, they are concentrating on the development of electric-powered delivery and utility vehicles. Workhouse Group Inc has 123.51M in outstanding shares and is down 0.54% this week.