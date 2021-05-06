 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Lower Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Lower Today?

Shares of several bitcoin-related stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines.

The stock was trading approximately 7.6% lower at $31. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining.

The stock was trading approximately 9.1% lower at $33.29 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

Canaan engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining.

The stock was trading approximately 4% lower at $11.63 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $1.76.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAN + MARA)

Traders Play The Bitcoin Bull Move Using Marathon Digital Options
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Fortinet, Bitcoin And More
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Lower Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingSmall Cap Movers Trading Ideas