Why Are Bitcoin-Related Stocks Trading Lower Today?

Shares of several bitcoin-related stocks such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin.

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines.

The stock was trading approximately 7.6% lower at $31. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.41.

Riot Blockchain operates in a single segment of cryptocurrency mining.

The stock was trading approximately 9.1% lower at $33.29 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

Canaan engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining.

The stock was trading approximately 4% lower at $11.63 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $1.76.