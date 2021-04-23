Cramer Advises Viewers On Align Technology, Inseego And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't need Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) because UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) reported an unbelievable quarter. He would rather buy UnitedHealth.

It's not too late to get in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) because it's the quintessential selfie stock, said Cramer. People want to look good and Align does that.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) is a house of pain, but Cramer would not sell it at its current price. He is not a buyer either.

Cramer is a bit gunshy on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR). He would put it in the long-range camp, not anything near-term.

Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) has a really good brand name and some pretty good food, said Cramer. He likes the stock, but he doesn't want to be aggressive because it's very expensive.

