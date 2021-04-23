 Skip to main content

Cramer Advises Viewers On Align Technology, Inseego And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't need Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) because UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) reported an unbelievable quarter. He would rather buy UnitedHealth.

It's not too late to get in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) because it's the quintessential selfie stock, said Cramer. People want to look good and Align does that.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) is a house of pain, but Cramer would not sell it at its current price. He is not a buyer either.

Cramer is a bit gunshy on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR). He would put it in the long-range camp, not anything near-term.

Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) has a really good brand name and some pretty good food, said Cramer. He likes the stock, but he doesn't want to be aggressive because it's very expensive.

Photo by Tulane Public Relations via Wikimedia.

