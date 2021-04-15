Cramer Weighs In On Paysafe, Xilinx And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has been just red hot and he really likes it.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a total spec and that is the only reason to buy it, said Cramer. It's not necessarily a good company, he added.

Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) is down 10% and Cramer wants to buy it. It's Bill Foley's company and Cramer believes in it.

Cramer likes Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX).

Instead of Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN), Cramer would rather buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN).

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) is not going to be a profitable business anytime soon, said Cramer.