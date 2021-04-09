 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Verizon, Boeing And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Verizon, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he's going to put Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) on hold. A lot of promises, but not a lot of deliveries, he added.

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is a great secular growth story, said Cramer. It's a little speculative, but it does have earnings.

Cramer wants Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK) to trade lower before he pulls the trigger.

For older viewers, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is the kind of stock Cramer would recommend. He wants younger viewers to take more risk.

Cramer would stay away from XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL).

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is one of Cramer's favorite stocks. It's going to have a great year and win a lot of orders. Cramer is a buyer of the stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INMD + BA)

The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Monday's Rally; Crude Oil Rises 2%
Japan Airlines To Retire Boeing 777 Jets With Pratt & Whitney Engines In Light Of United Accident
9 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Space And 3-D Printing: A Marriage Made In Orbit
ARKX Isn't The First Space ETF: Here's How The Others Have Performed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media