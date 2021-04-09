Cramer Gives His Opinion On Verizon, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he's going to put Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) on hold. A lot of promises, but not a lot of deliveries, he added.

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is a great secular growth story, said Cramer. It's a little speculative, but it does have earnings.

Cramer wants Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK) to trade lower before he pulls the trigger.

For older viewers, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is the kind of stock Cramer would recommend. He wants younger viewers to take more risk.

Cramer would stay away from XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL).

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is one of Cramer's favorite stocks. It's going to have a great year and win a lot of orders. Cramer is a buyer of the stock.