Cramer Gives His Opinion On Verizon, Boeing And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he's going to put Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) on hold. A lot of promises, but not a lot of deliveries, he added.
Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is a great secular growth story, said Cramer. It's a little speculative, but it does have earnings.
Cramer wants Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK) to trade lower before he pulls the trigger.
For older viewers, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is the kind of stock Cramer would recommend. He wants younger viewers to take more risk.
Cramer would stay away from XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL).
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is one of Cramer's favorite stocks. It's going to have a great year and win a lot of orders. Cramer is a buyer of the stock.
