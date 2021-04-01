Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 6.86% to $8.95 during Thursday's regular

Gainers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 6.86% to $8.95 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 47.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.4 million.

Losers

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 3.89% to $25.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 589.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

