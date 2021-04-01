 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock moved upwards by 6.86% to $8.95 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 47.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.4 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $4.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 2.5K, which is 1.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock rose 3.25% to $3.41. Maiden Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 63.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 19.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.8 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares increased by 2.94% to $46.97. Trading volume for James River Gr Hldgs's stock is 32.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock increased by 2.93% to $28.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 71.5K, which is 22.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 2.73% to $110.11. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 53.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

Losers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock declined by 3.89% to $25.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Oscar Health's stock is 589.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares fell 3.62% to $5.07. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 105 shares, making up 1.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares declined by 1.94% to $8.38. The current volume of 2.7K shares is 19.68% of Kingstone Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock decreased by 1.9% to $8.02. The current volume of 13.6K shares is 71.76% of Intl General Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $389.3 million.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) shares fell 1.89% to $42.25. As of 12:40 EST, Employers Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 73.4K, which is 40.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock decreased by 1.41% to $24.65. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is 8.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 405.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

