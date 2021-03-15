'Halftime Report' Picks For March 15: Facebook, Vuzix And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is the real revenue increase play.
Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) reports earnings on Monday and Stephen Weiss expects it to be phenomenal in terms of what the CEO says about the future and the current order book.
Tiffany McGhee said Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) was getting hammered because it lost its biggest client. This is a long-term play for her.
Meghan Shue likes Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF (NYSE: VFH).
Kevin O'Leary is a buyer of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).
