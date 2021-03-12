'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Morgan Stanley, General Motors And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Boston Privates’ Shannon Saccocia likes Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) and believes there will be a lot more opportunity to shop in-person which will benefit the company.
Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI).
Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and notes the stock is breaking out of a two-month consolidation period.
