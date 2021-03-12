 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Morgan Stanley, General Motors And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Boston Privates’ Shannon Saccocia likes Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) and believes there will be a lot more opportunity to shop in-person which will benefit the company.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI).

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and notes the stock is breaking out of a two-month consolidation period.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

