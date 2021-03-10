Let's Take A Look At This Week's Top Performing Sectors

Investors use stock sectors to invest in growth prospects from different industries on the market. Analyzing the performance of stock sectors can help investors find the most promising companies to buy shares from.

1. The Energy Minerals Sector- Up 42.44% Over 3 Months

Companies in this sector work with various types of energy and renewable resources. This industry is needed to power the economy and facilitate the means of production and transportation in the country.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (NYSE: REPX) is up 20.59% this week. Riley Exploration Permian Inc is a natural gas liquids company that is headquartered in Oklahoma City. They strive to focus on capital efficiency and the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil reserves. One of the main objectives of Riley Exploration Permian is to increase shareholder returns by generating income through oil production and growth.

2. The Finance Sector- Up 16.82% Over 3 Months

The companies within the finance sector generate the majority of their revenue from loans and mortgages. The financial sector is one of the largest portions of the S&P 500 and includes some of the largest banking institutions in the world.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) is up 48.14% this week. Desktop Metal Inc is a technology company that develops and markets 3D printing system models. This company is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts and they strive to manufacture 3D printing solutions for all scales of production. Desktop Metal Inc offers products that can efficiently provide mass production, rapid prototyping, and manufacturing tooling services.

3. The Commercial Services Sector- Up 9.01% Over 3 Months

This sector provides a number of printing and office services that are needed in businesses across the country. The Commercial Services Sector includes companies that focus on Environmental Services, Commercial Printing, Office Services, Security Services, and Diversified Services.

Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) is up 9.66% this week. Emerald Holding Inc is based in San Juan Capistrano, California, and manages business-to-business trade shows. This company operates in the sports, general merchandise, jewelry, technology, and construction industries. They strive to connect businesses and professionals by helping them streamline processes and solutions.

4. The Transportation Sector- Up 6.02% Over 3 Months

The transportation sector consists of companies that focus on the movement of people, goods, and services. Companies that work with airlines, trucking, railroads, shipping, and logistics firms all make up this very important sector.

Danaos Corp (NYSE: DAC) is up 9.18% this week. Danaos Corp is a holding company that charters containerships to liner companies throughout the world. This company owns a fleet of containerships and they have worked to become one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships.

5. Technology Services Sector - Up 3.10% Over 3 Months

The Technology Services Sector relates to the development or distribution of technological products and services in the country. This sector includes a diverse set of products that are sought after in the technology industry.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is up 23.06% this week. Jumia Technology AG is an online marketplace that provides different consumer goods such as electronics and fashion items. They strive to provide convenient and affordable online goods and services to consumers. Jumia Technology AG is taking African economies online and providing their various sellers with an opportunity to reach a wider variety of customers.