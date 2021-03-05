 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: Las Vegas Sands, Seagate And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) and notes he continues to see options activity in the stock.

Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) and believes the stock is going to recover significantly.

Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Harrington likes Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX).

Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) and notes the stock has a 4% dividend yield and has increased it 27 years in a row.

