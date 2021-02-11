Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On GrowGeneration, Qualcomm And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Weighs In On GrowGeneration, Qualcomm And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is a good company. He always felt someone should buy it because it's not that big.

Cramer advised a viewer to take out his cost basis in GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG). He's not willing to recommend it at its current price.

Even though Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) was down badly on Wednesday, Cramer is a buyer.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is a very good company, but it's a hostage to this problem with foundries, said Cramer. He would buy Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) instead.

Cramer is not a buyer of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) because it has had a big run.

There are so many better stocks than Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), said Cramer. He is not against it if you actually own it.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRWG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Up By Double-Digits On Jazz Pharma's GWPH Acquisition, Potential Federal Moves
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From February 1, 2021
GrowGeneration Continues With Acquisitions, Buys Maine-Based Grow Depot
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundSmall Cap Media