Cramer Weighs In On GrowGeneration, Qualcomm And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is a good company. He always felt someone should buy it because it's not that big.

Cramer advised a viewer to take out his cost basis in GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG). He's not willing to recommend it at its current price.

Even though Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) was down badly on Wednesday, Cramer is a buyer.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is a very good company, but it's a hostage to this problem with foundries, said Cramer. He would buy Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) instead.

Cramer is not a buyer of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ: WPRT) because it has had a big run.

There are so many better stocks than Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), said Cramer. He is not against it if you actually own it.