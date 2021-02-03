Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises Viewers On Consolidated Edison, Ehang And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 11:03am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is down too much. He prefers American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP), but he thinks Consolidated Edison is a good one.

Cramer would take a hard pass on WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: WIMI).

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) is a good spec, said Cramer. It doesn't have the earnings growth Cramer wants it to have so he thinks the stock is just okay.

Cramer would take some money off the table in EHang Holdings Limited (EH) (NASDAQ: EH).

