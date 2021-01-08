Cramer Advises Viewers On Autodesk, Inseego And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is one of the best run companies in the world. He thinks it's a buy.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) is terrific, said Cramer. He likes Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

Instead of Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC), Cramer would buy Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE).

Cramer's charitable trust owns Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI). He thinks it's in the grip of the real estate investment trust ETFs and he expects to make a giant amount of money with this stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) has a drug that is help against Alzheimer's disease, said Cramer. He almost wishes it didn't because that has proven to be an impossible disease. Biohaven's migraines drug Nurtec is the best in the show, added Cramer.

Cramer prefers Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) over Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: GNOG).