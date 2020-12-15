Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Apartment Investment's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Apartment Investment’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Apartment Investment’s (NYSE: AIV) stock has been falling Tuesday, down 85.68% to a price of $5.71. The stock’s volume is currently 23.19 million, which is roughly 577.39% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.02 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Apartment Investment & Management shares are trading lower after the company announced it completed the separation of its businesses, making Apartment Income REIT a separate, publicly-traded company. The company is also being replaced by Tesla in the S&P 500, which could be weighing the stock lower as well.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Apartment Investment’s stock was $40.06 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $68.94 and a low of $30.37 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.