Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Prevail Therapeutics's Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Prevail Therapeutics's Stock Today

Prevail Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ: PRVL) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 83.35% to a price of $22.93. The stock’s current volume for the day is 2.53 million, which is approximately 1823.08% of its previous 30-day average volume of 138.51 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Prevail Therapeutics shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by Eli Lilly.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Prevail Therapeutics’s stock was $10.28 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $19.96 and a low of $9.02 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.